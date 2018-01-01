8-vehicle crash leads state route to close over two hours

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – According to Ohio State Highway Patrol a multi-vehicle crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on State Route 82 westbound — just west of State Route 46.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol at the time there was a heavy snow fall — leaving the road completely covered.

Two were injured and needed transported to a nearby hospital.

Eight vehicles were involved — five needed to be towed from the scene.

Westbound lanes of State Route 82 were closed for over two hours. Several crashes occurred in this area — ahead and behind the crash scene — around the same time.

Howland Township Police Department was on the scene and assisted in the investigation of all crashes.

The incident remains under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.