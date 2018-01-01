A New Year’s Day bundle of joy, baby Harper makes her appearance

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – New Year’s is a time to celebrate but one family got a little more than expected this New Year’s Day — their daughter was born.

Three floors above the frigid entrance to Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boaordman — in a hospital room — new parents Tiffany and Jason Brooks held their warm, little bundle of joy.

“Yeah — this is our miracle baby,” said Tiffany.

Harper Marie Brooks is eight pounds, 12 ounces. She was the first baby born in 2018 in the tri-county area.

She came at 1:45 a.m. on New Years Day.

Tiffany said it all started after the ball dropped, “about 2 a.m. I woke up and wasn’t feeling well and about 8 a.m. the contractions started.”

The couple is from Kent but grew up in the area — Tiffany is a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

The couple has been trying to have a baby for nearly two years.

It wasn’t a planned New Year’s baby — the couple planned to induce labor on January 5.

Jason had planned to go ice fishing on New Years Eve — but baby Harper had other plans.

Jason said they’re excited to take on parenting in the New Year, “I’m just excited we get to share our values and pass on our beliefs and things that are important to us.”