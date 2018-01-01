Bitter cold heading back to school

SNOW CHANCES

Tonight lake effect snow showers will begin to taper off. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected.

]WIND CHILL ADVISORY

The entire region is under a Wind Chill Advisory until Wednesday at noon. Wind chills are the temperatures combined with the wind speed. It is what the temperatures ‘feels like’ outside. The wind chills are going to be in the negative teens to 20’s both morning.

WEEKLY FORECAST

This week we are going continue with the cold temperatures. Highs on Friday and Saturday are expected in the single digits. The next chance for snow will be on Wednesday night with Lake Effect Snow. The next major blast of snow will be on Monday of next week.

