Happy New Year and stay warm!

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

All of the valley- Mahoning, Trumbull, Mercer and Columbiana counties are under a wind chill advisory until noon on January 1st.

This means wind chill temperatures will be 10-15 below zero. This can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

NOT JUST WIND CHILLS BELOW ZERO

Not only are our overnight lows into the negatives-our wind chills are as well. This isn’t changing for the work week either. Watch for school delays and closings through Friday. Children should not be waiting for the bus or playing outside during these times of cold.

Daily highs will only be in the single digits on multiple days this week. It will be biting cold by any standards.

SNOW CHANCES

Lake effect snow chances become more scattered and isolated for the week as Lake Erie continues to freeze over. With overnight low’s continually in the negatives, we could see an almost completely frozen lake by the end of the week.

