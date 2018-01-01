Innovation center brought to Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new type of Information Technology business has launched in Warren.

It’s the shared office space in room 204 at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center that Exospec now calls home.

President of Exospec, Tyler Harden says the business is just getting started.

“We’re just a budding business and this is just the start.”

President and Niles-native Harden says the company was just started at the end of November but with the new year the launch is in full force.

“Our core business is managed cloud IT network and security solutions and not desperately but all under one roof end to end fully managed, maintained and monitored.”

Which means that instead of having to go to different people to fix your phone, computer or copier — Exospec is a one-stop shop that catches the problem before it even happns by monitoring the cloud.

“We’re watching 24/7 365 across every aspect of the business when it comes to technology and we’re there before you even know that something is wrong and it’s been patched, fixed, upgraded, replaced and repaired and it’s all done — online.”

The company is currently working with several clients, including TBEIC and is hoping to see a lot of growth in 2018.