Boardman police: Man threatened officer after attempted burglary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police said he tried to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and then threatened officers.

The woman called 911 after finding her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Jeffrey Woods, outside of her apartment on New Year’s Eve. She told police that she has had problems with Woods since they broke up on Christmas Eve, according to a police report.

Police said when officers arrived, Woods was walking through the parking lot of the Travelers Inn on Market Street.

Police said when stopped, Woods told an officer, “This b**ch had it coming,” pointing to the woman’s apartment, which had a shattered window.

Woods then refused the officers commands, putting his hands in his pockets and saying, “Watch this,” according to the report. Police said he yelled expletives at the officer when told to show his hands.

The Boardman officer then hit Woods with a taser and with the help of another officer, took him to the ground. He was handcuffed and placed under arrest.

Police said Woods smelled of alcohol and continued fighting with officers, saying, “Let’s go boys. It’s on.”

Police said he had a pocket knife in a holster on his hip.

According to the report, Woods began slamming his head on the police cruiser’s partition and spit at the plastic saying, “You’re lucky the plastic is between us.” He continued his rants on the way to the police station, threatening an officer by saying, “I hope I see you out of uniform at Walgreens or somewhere. I won’t just have a knife next time,” according to the report.

Woods is charged with attempted aggravated burglary, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, intimidation and disorderly conduct.