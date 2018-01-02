Canfield home destroyed in fire

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked for several hours Tuesday morning to contain a fire at a home in Canfield.

The call came in about 3:30 a.m. at the home in the 3900 block of Montereale Drive, just behind the Tippecanoe Country Club.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire. Everyone got out safely.

Cardinal Joint Fire District Chief Don Hutchison said the fire started in the garage and it was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Firefighters tried to get inside but had to quickly exit because of the intense flames and smoke.

A cause hasn’t been determined, Hutchison said.

Surrounding fire departments were called to the scene to assist Canfield with the fire.

Because of the bitter cold, paramedics and two ambulances were called in to assist firefighters as they were working to battle the fire.

Salt crews were also called out to help eliminate ice at the scene.