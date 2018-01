YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Youngstown says it will replace cracked and crumbling sidewalks around Harding Elementary on the north side.

Work will involve streets near the school, including Cordova, Benita and Ohio avenues.

In addition to tearing out current sidewalks and replacing them, the city will also put in some new curbs, curb ramps and traffic signals.

The $220,000 project is scheduled to begin this summer.