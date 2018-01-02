Decorations can wait, Arctic Air all week

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Tuesday, January 2 will have a DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILL Tuesday, Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until noon Wednesday for the WYTV VIEWING AREA.

HOW TO DRESS?

While you should dress in layers, be careful not to overdo it. Sweating will cause you to cool even more.

If you have to be outside for a long time, hand-warming packets are available at hardware stores.

Cover those ears and fingers. Frostbite is possible in less than a half hour of exposure.

BEST TIME TO VENTURE OUT?

If you have respiratory problems but must go out, wait until mid-afternoon when temperatures are warmest.

NEXT 24 HOURS?

Temperatures will be in the single digits and wind chill values -5° to -10° into Wednesday as well. There could be some SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS.

DAY TO AVOID GOING OUT IF POSSIBLE?

Friday will be the coldest day of the period, high only 6°. See the SEVEN DAY FORECAST.

WARM ENOUGH TO TAKE DOWN DECORATIONS?

Temperatures get into the 20s for Sunday. Monday and Tuesday, we nudge into the lower 30s, with weather more suitable to take down holiday decorations.