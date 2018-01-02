Gabrielson paces Bristol in their showdown at Badger

Vince Pellegrini Published:

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Since Bristol dropped two straight, the Panthers have responded by defeating Champion by 19 (74-55) and now Badger by 21 (68-47).

Bristol’s Bryan Gabrielson scored a game-high 29-points – 21 of which came in the first half. Gage Elza and Matt Church tallied 12 and 10 as well for the 7-2 Panthers.

The Braves started the campaign with a perfect 7-0 mark. However, within the last week, they’ve dropped two straight by an average of 20.5 points. Four Braves scored in double figures – Logan Lendek (11), Aiden Miller (11), Keith Barto (10) and Logan Popovich (10).

Badger will play at Grand Valley on Friday. Bristol is set to meet Pymatuning Valley next Tuesday.

 

Related Posts