Geneva woman accused of stabbing Boardman man after argument

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Geneva woman is facing charges, accused of stabbing a man in Boardman.

Britteny Nemitz, 38, was arrested on Saturday at an apartment in the 100 block of Carter Circle. Police said she was carrying her belongings to a car when they arrived.

A 32-year-old man told police that Nemitz stabbed him after an argument. He told police that she was upset by something that he said to a bartender while they were drinking at the Steel City Bar in Youngstown.

He said after an argument with Nemitz, she stabbed him in the chest with a pocket knife.

Police said when they first arrived at the man’s apartment, he was uncooperative and highly intoxicated. He was screaming and told police that he wasn’t pressing charges, according to a police report.

Police said the victim later calmed down and said he had “never been stabbed before” and “didn’t know how to act.” He said he wanted to press charges against Nemitz.

According to the police report, doctors told police that the knife missed the victim’s organs, stopping at his rib cage.

Police noted that there was a lot of blood splatter across the floor of the apartment, and Nemitz had blood on her face and arms.

Tuesday, Nemitz’s bond was set at $15,000, and she was ordered to have no contact with the Boardman man. A preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. February 6.