Mercer County woman makes history with district judge win

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – In a packed courtroom with her daughter and sister by her side, Mary Odem took the oath of office Tuesday to become the district judge in Mercer County Magistrate Court.

Odem said her family and friends are the very reason she stands where she is today.

“We are nothing without the people who support us. It takes community, my family, my friends, really, who are walking me through this process and guiding me through it,” Odem said

She’s earned another title, too. Odem is the first African-American female judge at the Mercer County Courthouse.

“I hope it leads the way to let a lot of other African-American women, people of younger age, know that the sky is the limit and they can get out there and do it as well,” she said. “Race has nothing to do with it. Your political party has nothing to do with it. Although it’s a political process, it is really about being a public servant.”

Odem is filling the seat vacated by retiring District Judge Ronald Antos.

As the Democratic nominee, Odem defeated Mercer County pre-trial supervisor Mark Atterholt.

Odem had served as district attorney since 2008.

This story is corrected to show that Ronald Antos is the retiring judge.