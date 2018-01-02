New Youngstown mayor picks law director, interim finance director

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Jamael Tito Brown is officially on the job as the mayor of Youngstown and on his first day, he’s already picked two members of his cabinet.

Brown is appointing Jeff Limbian as the city’s law director and Kyle Miasek as the interim finance director.

Brown still hasn’t named a police or fire chief, as well as other available cabinet positions.

He wants his entire team in place by February 1.

Brown has a lot of work to do as city council faces at least a $2.5 million deficit next year.

Another priority for him is communication.

“I want to be able to communicate with residents and the citizens,” Brown said. “I had it come first thing in the morning so we can make sure if you want to communicate with me and my office, you’ll have access to me 24/7.”

He said another priority is to meet with each department head.

Tuesday, Brown also announced plans to host an Inaugural Charity Ball on Saturday, January 27. Proceeds from the event will go toward local charities.

The event, which includes heavy hors-d’oeuvres and live entertainment, begins at 5:30 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium’s Grand Ballroom.

Tickets are $75 a person. For tickets, contact Sabrina at sabrinab210@yahoo.com or 330-531-2989.