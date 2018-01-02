Nugget of Knowledge: Why women handle sickness better than men

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Why some coins have ridges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Women with a common cold still take care of the kids, work and do everything else, but a man with the “man flu” often wind up in bed, helpless.

New research confirms that women are biologically better equipped to handle illness than men.

Men are more likely to have to go to the hospital when they get sick, more likely to really suffer from the flu and other complications than women their same age.

Men, it seems, have a less healthy immune system than women, and it seems to be linked to testosterone. This is according to a 2014 study from the National Academy of Sciences.

The more you have, the less your immune system protects you.

So, ladies, try to go easy on your man when he’s sick. It’s not his fault you are tougher than he is; thank evolution for that.

