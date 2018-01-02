Socialite Paris Hilton announces engagement to Howland High grad

(WYTV) – Heiress Paris Hilton announced her engagement to a Howland High School graduate on social media on Tuesday.

Hilton has been dating Chris Zylka, a 32-year-old actor and model who grew up in Trumbull County, according to USA Today.

He proposed during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado.

I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!😍 pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

Zylka has appeared in the TV series “The Leftovers” and 2017 drama “Novitiate.”

Hilton is a businesswoman, model and TV personality whose family members founded Hilton Hotels. She gained fame from a sex tape leaked in 2003 and her reality TV show, “The Simple Life,” which chronicled situations with friend Nicole Ritchie as they were put into low-paying jobs.