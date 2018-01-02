When will it warm up? The answer is soon!

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

Wind Chill ADVISORIES are in effect for the entire area through Wednesday afternoon. Wind chills will drop as low as -15° at times Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The last time we broke the freezing mark (32°) was on Christmas Eve. The high hit 33° on December 24th, then fell sharply and it hasn’t recovered. There will be another push of arctic air coming for the end of the workweek. Expect highs in the single digits on Friday and on Saturday, with wind chills likely to be below zero.

Come Sunday, temperatures will begin climbing. We will reach the middle to upper 20s by late-evening Sunday. Monday will feature highs in the 30s! While 30s may not sound too warm, the difference between the forecast high on Friday and the forecast high on Monday is 29°!

