Youngstown man arrested during New Year’s Day sex sting

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man was arrested on New Year’s Day after arranging a sex-for-hire meeting with an undercover officer, according to a police report.

Police said 48-year-old Akbar Mughal responded to an advertisement that police listed on the “Women Seeking Men” dating section of a website on December 11. According to the report, Mughal discussed prices with the officer and said he wanted “full no protection,” which police said is common street terminology for sexual intercourse without wearing condoms.

Police said Mughal continued to contact the officer, sending text messages on 14 different occasions. The officer then agreed to meet him at a location in Austintown, where he was arrested.

Mughal had $92 on him when he was arrested, $8 short of the agreed-upon price, according to the report.

The money was seized, along with his cell phone.

Police said when he was arrested, Mughal told officers that he had never participated in any such activity before.

Mughal entered a not-guilty plea on Tuesday, and a pretrial was set for February 12.