EBT card system experiences nationwide technical difficulties

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – The EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) system went down Wednesday morning for a couple of hours.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the issue was pinpointed to an EBT vendor. The technical difficulties appear to be fixed, however, according to ODJFS.

A viewer reported that she was unable to use her food stamp card at several locations in Mercer County on Wednesday morning.

Reports on the website Down Detector said the system wasn’t working across the U.S., with EBT users reporting widespread problems.

The EBT cards are used like bank cards and provide food assistance benefits to those in need.

The program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

The USDA issued a statement about the outage on Wednesday:

We are aware of the outages this morning. EBT processing has been restored in all affected states and we will continue to monitor the situation and work to understand the root cause and possible preventative measures,” the statement read.