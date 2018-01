COLUMBUS (WYTV) – There was a big drop in car accident deaths in Ohio over the holiday season.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported just five deaths from December 22 to 25. In 2016, there were 14 deaths.

For the New Year’s weekend — December 29 through January 1 — there were only three deaths. That’s a 50 percent drop from 2016, which saw six deaths.

Nearly 600 people were arrested for impaired driving over the two holiday weekends.