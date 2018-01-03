Hometown Hero brings in money for charity with pop-up craft shows



MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – Last July, a Mercer County man and his cousin began working to raise money for charity. Since they started, they’ve brought in thousands of dollars through craft markets.

Floyd McCluskey and his cousin, Brandy, decided last year that they wanted to do more to help those in need.

“We just seen a basic need,” McCluskey said. “We wanted to help different charities with fundraisers when we could. We started out with the Leukemia Foundation.”

They decided to raise money through something that has become popular in recent years — pop-up craft markets.

“We’ll bring in anywhere from 30 to 50 crafters. They’ll set up at the venue, we have the public come in. We do Chinese auctions, 50/50 raffles, anything we can do to raise more funds,” McCluskey said.

They call it “Craft for a Cause” and it has proven pretty successful thus far.

McCluskey said since their group’s inception, they’ve raised about $8,000 for different charities.

“We’ve also paid on student lunch accounts at the two different school districts.”

Helping schools with delinquent accounts is currently one of their top goals.

“A lot of the school districts, even though they have delinquent accounts, they will not deny the students lunches. They still give them lunches, but that delinquency grows and grows and grows and becomes a deficit at the school,” McCluskey said.

In the future, they plan on continuing to raise money to help anyone in need.

“We just hope to continue doing what we’re doing, helping as many children and students as possible. That’s where we are right now,” he said. “Of course, if we are contacted by a different charity or fundraiser, we are going to do anything we can to help out.”

The group has several events coming up, including a Valentine’s Day craft sale on February 3 at the Sharpsville VFW.

One of their larger events is the Marketplace at the Maronite Center in Austintown, which will feature over 80 vendors, on March 10.

For more information about Craft for a Cause, visit their Facebook page. An event calendar with all of their fundraisers is posted on Craft for a Cause’s website.