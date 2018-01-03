It’s about to get even COLDER! Here’s a look at when we’ll see the coldest conditions

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST SCHOOL ADJUSTMENTS AND CLOSINGS

Arctic air isn’t going anywhere just yet. Winds will shift to a northwesterly direction Thursday and that will drive in cold, Arctic air. The cold will be combined with blustery winds. Winds will pick up through the day Thursday persist through the day Friday. So, the question everyone wants to know, when will it feel coldest? Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of what to expect with our latest Arctic blast…

THURSDAY

Temperatures will struggle to reach the lower to middle teens. We will feel winds picking up with wind chills through the day as low as -5° at times. Some light snow is also expected. Daytime accumulation of 1″ or less is possible. Some localized areas may see up to 2″ by evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

This is when we will experience some of the coldest wind chills. Temperatures Thursday night will fall to around -2° to 0°. That cold will be combined with winds gusting to 20-25MPH at times. This will lead to wind chills as low as -25°. Wind chill advisories are likely for this time-frame, though they haven’t yet been issued as of Wednesday evening. Further, widespread school adjustments are expected Friday morning. Some lake effect snow is also expected through this time-frame. Accumulations of around 1″ or less are possible. Watch for slick spots on roads.

FRIDAY

Friday will be frigid all day long. Pockets of lake effect snow remain possible with localized accumulations of around 1″ or less possible. Temperatures will only rise to around 6°. It will remain blustery, with winds gusting to 20MPH at times. The wind and cold temperatures will lead to wind chills as low as -15° at times all day long.

FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

The risk for lake effect snow continues through this time-frame, but will become more localized to the northern snowbelt. Additional light accumulation of Around 1″ or less is possible. The cold will continue with lows overnight around -4°. Winds won’t be as gusty, but still strong enough to drop wind chills to as low as -20° at times overnight.

SATURDAY

The snow tapers off in the morning and we will start to see some sun. Unfortunately, the sun won’t do much for our temperatures. Highs will be around 8°. Wind chills as low as -10° are possible through the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY

The coldest actual air temperature is expected through this period. Lows are expected to fall to around -8°. If winds stay calm and skies are clear, it is possible for the air temperature to drop even lower. The wind will not be as breezy through this time-period. However, even a wind as light as 5 MPH at -8° would lead to a wind chill of -20°. So dangerous wind chills remain possible through Sunday morning.

SUNDAY

We will start the day cold but will finally begin seeing improvements through the day. By Sunday evening, temperatures will have risen into the middle 20s.

