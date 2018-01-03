Man robbed at gunpoint inside car in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating after a worker told officers he was robbed of deposits from two restaurants.

According to a police report, the 41-year-old worker told police he was in downtown Youngstown about 1 p.m. Tuesday to make a deposit at Huntington Bank. The man had cash deposits from Hot Head Burrito and Subway.

The man said he was circling around to find a place to park when a man walked up to the car as he was stopped at the corner of Hazel and Federal streets and asked for a light. As the man turned to grab his lighter, he said the suspect pulled out a gun and told him to hand over the Huntington money bag.

The suspected walked away, and the man drove to Subway and called police.

The deposit bag contained approximately $2,550.