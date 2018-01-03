Police: Cortland man pushed employee into shelf after stealing shirt

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a Cortland man was identified as a suspect who robbed a Family Dollar store in Warren.

The robbery happened Tuesday night at the store on Youngstown Road.

An employee told police that she saw a man stuffing clothing from the store into his coat. She said she confronted him, but he ran into her, knocking her into a shelf. She said he then ran out of the front door toward Trumbull Homes.

He managed to get away with at last one package containing a $10 shirt, according to police.

She said she recognized the man as a frequent customer of the store, but she didn’t know his name.

Police reviewed surveillance video to get a description of the suspect and followed footprints on Hazelwood Avenue SE near Colonial Street SE. They then spotted a man walking out from behind a house that matched the description of the robbery suspect.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Justin Gibbs, was arrested and charged with robbery.

Police said he had the stolen shirt inside of his coat, and the employee confirmed that Gibbs was the robber.

Gibbs pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday, and bond was set at $15,000. He’s scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. January 11.