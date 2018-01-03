Police looking for robber who took Sharon man’s walker

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police are looking for a robber who took a 55-year-old Sharon man’s walker.

Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile said a bag was attached to the walker which contained $40.

The robbery occurred at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the Silver Street Bridge in downtown Sharon.

The robber was described as a white man, wearing a black stocking cap and burgundy pants. He may have been picked up in a black vehicle, possibly a Toyota, which was missing a hubcap.

A photo of the vehicle suspected to be involved was released by police.

Those with information on the robbery are asked to contact the Sharon Police Department at 724-983-3210 or the Mercer County EMA Center’s non-emergency number at 724-662-6110.

Police said the walker was found nearby, but the money was missing. No weapons were involved.