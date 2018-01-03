Police: Suspect ran brothel out of Austintown motel

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police believe a suspect in a prostitution case, who has been avoiding them for more than a year, was taken to the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday.

According to Franklin County court records, Amy L. Brennan, 31, was captured in the Columbus area on Dec. 28. She is charged with two counts of promoting prostitution and a single count of prostitution.

The charges stem from an investigation into a possible brothel being run out of the Austintown Comfort Inn on June 11,2016. Police said they were getting complaints of loud noises and men going in and out of two rooms of the hotel. Both of the rooms were checked out in her name.

When police questioned the three women, including Brennan and a juvenile, some of them admitted to having sex for money at the hotel. “This ain’t my first time getting arrested for prostitution and it won’t be my last,” said the juvenile.

Officers discovered photos that matched a BackPage.com ad for female escorts when they looked through her phone. They also found out one of the suspects was a 17-year-old runaway from Columbus. Drugs were also found in one of the rooms.

According to Mahoning County Court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Brennan on June 13, 2016. The others were arrested and charged with prostitution.