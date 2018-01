WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – You can learn more about how to foster a child on Wednesday.

Trumbull County Children Services is holding an open house to recruit new foster families.

It is from 5 to 6 p.m. at 2282 Reeves Road NE in Warren.

They need more foster families after seeing a 40 percent increase in children taken into custody last year. A big part of the rise in numbers is due to the drug epidemic.