Upgraded 911 system will bring texting technology to Mahoning County



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – When there are only minutes to spare in an emergency, a call to 911 can save a life. But what if you’re in a situation where it’s impossible to make that call?

For several dispatch centers in Central Ohio, texting 911 is now an option. Delaware and Franklin counties plan to test technology allowing emergency texts in the first three months of this year.

So how close are we to seeing 911 texting in Northeast Ohio?

Right now, Mahoning County’s 911 system is reaching the end of its five-year contract, which means change is coming.

“We are going to switch out our system and upgrade to a more robust, better system for our officers, firefighters and also for our dispatchers,” said Mahoning County 911 Coordinator Maggi McGee.

A more robust system also brings the technology to text 911 in case of an emergency.

According to McGee, the county knows which system it wants but right now, it’s all a matter of timing and funding.

“Funding is a difficult thing sometimes because we’re not getting a lot of funding from the state,” she said. “We’re trying to get as much as we can right now and do the best we can.”

McGee said this specialized training also comes with a huge learning curve for dispatchers and first responders.

“Different parts of the country text differently and they have different texting methods. So if somebody just moved here, they’re going to text completely different than we do.”

Texts can be even more difficult to understand in an emergency when someone in need of help may be texting quickly.

“In an emergency situation, you’re kind of all thumbs so you’re going to hit different buttons, you’re going to hit wrong things and you have to keep interpreting. You can’t let up on that,” McGee said.

The hope is to have the system in and all dispatchers trained to use it by the end of the year.

Dispatch centers in Columbiana and Trumbull counties said they have recently upgraded their systems and will be implementing the texting technology soon.