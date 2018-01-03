Warmer weather in Alaska?

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until NOON TODAY FOR THE VALLEY.

There are over 90 school delays and adjustments for Wednesday, January 4.

While Florida has winter storm warnings, Anchorage, Alaska is a balmy 35° this morning.

What about us in the Valley?

It is DANGEROUSLY COLD WEDNESDAY MORNING with wind chills as cold as low as -10°.

There will be sunshine early, with increasing clouds. We’ll have a warmer day with highs around 20°.

WARMER NIGHT TONIGHT: We’ll be at around 5° with a wind chill or -5°. Scattered snow showers are expected, with less than an inch of accumulation.

COLD AIR RETURN? The brief warm-up is due to air drawn into a weakening cold front. Once this air sweeps East, we’ll go back to sub-zero temperatures.

Seven Day Forecast?