Youngstown police: Drunk driver injured 3, tried to bribe officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say 65-year-old Jaabone Kennedy was intoxicated when he rear-ended a Jeep at a stoplight in Youngstown, injuring three people.

The accident happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday at the 5th Avenue eastbound service road.

According to a police report, Kennedy hit the back of a Jeep that was stopped at a red light. Three people in the Jeep were taken to the hospital.

Police said Kennedy smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech. When he got out of his vehicle, police said he was staggering and having trouble walking.

At one point, police said Kennedy asked them, “How much would it take for this to go away?” He then threw $30 at the officer, according to the report.

During a field sobriety test, police said Kennedy refused to comply and threw himself on the ground. He also pulled his pants down, exposing himself to officers, the report stated.

Police said Kennedy became belligerent, cursing and using racial slurs.

Kennedy was taken to the Youngstown Police Department where police said he would not comply with a breath test. He was later booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and bribery. He was also issued citations for the traffic accident and possessing marijuana.