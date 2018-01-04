Allegiant makes last flight at Youngstown airport

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Allegiant Airlines is scheduled to make its last flight Thursday out of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The flight to St. Petersburg, Florida is scheduled to take off at 5:37 p.m.

Allegiant announced last year that after ten years of serving the area, the airline was halting operations out of the airport because of low demand.

Other operators have expressed interest in bringing another carrier to the airport, targeting business travelers rather than leisure.

A public forum was held recently in Vienna to gauge the needs of local travelers.

One option was a proposal being considered from Southern Airways, which would provide service to the Baltimore, Washington, D.C. metro area. Travelers here weren’t interested in that, however.