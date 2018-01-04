Boardman business donates coats to students in need

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As we deal with the bitter cold, students in Boardman are getting brand-new coats.

A Boardman business called Top Flite Financial dropped off the coats at Stadium Drive Elementary on Thursday. In total, employees collected more than 50 winter coats.

All of the coats are going to kids who need them most.

“We found most of these children have received hand-me-down coats or no coats at all, so we thought it was a good group to sponsor,” said Ryan Cuffle, branch manager/loan originator of Top Flite Financial.

These coats aren’t just going to kids at Stadium Drive.

Students across the district at all four elementary schools will get a coat if they need one.