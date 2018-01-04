Line of tow trucks lead Youngstown businessman’s funeral procession

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A show of respect caught a lot of people’s eyes and attention on Thursday.

A funeral procession of tow trucks drove through Youngstown, Boardman and North Lima.

Thirty trucks made up the line and escorted the body of David Crump to his final resting place.

He passed away last week.

Crump started his own company — Crump’s Auto Service — in 1971, after buying a tow truck from a salvage yard.

Over the next 47 years, he grew the business to a fleet of 17 trucks.

Crump was 78 years old.