Man sentenced on charges related to shooting death of man in Warren



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison, related to the murder of a 63-year-old man in Warren last year.

Trint Cellars pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery with gun specifications. He was sentenced Thursday in a Trumbull County courtroom.

Prosecutors say William Anderson was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the Candlelight Apartments when Cellars tried to rob him. During the April robbery, Cellars hit Anderson with the gun when it went off, killing him.

When Cellars was charged, he was already serving 11 months in jail for theft and receiving stolen property charges.