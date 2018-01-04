Nugget of Knowledge: Most ‘Googled’ in 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This comes to us from “The Daily Dot:”
That’s a media company that covers internet culture and life on the web. It tabulated the most-Googled subjects in each state for 2017.
What were people browsing for?
Let’s go around the block, around Ohio, and see what everyone was looking up the most.
Pennsylvania: The Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill goes to prison for a parole violation
West Virginia: How to make a fidget spinner
Kentucky: Actress Ashley Judd’s speech
Indiana: What is a solar eclipse?
Michigan: Giant penguins
Ohio: The new Ken doll with the man-bun
Some other interesting searchers: Rhode Islanders wanted to know about the accusations against Matt Lauer
The people of South Dakota really wanted to see Tiger Woods’ mugshot
In Tennessee, they googled the Stanley Cup. The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators, four games to two
A lot of people in South Carolina wanted to know where they could get eclipse glasses, and those in Alabama wanted to know all about the Roy Moore allegations.