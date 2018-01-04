Pinpoint Weather Alert: Dangerous Cold

THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATE…

THE COLD: A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for tonight through Friday and into Saturday. Wind chills will be as low as -25°, at times. Frostbite could set in in less than 30 minutes.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FROSTBITE OR FROSTNIP?

Temperatures will be in the mid-teens early Thursday morning, with wind chills of 5° to -2° early Thursday morning.

THE SNOW:

You’ll have snow on your windshield Thursday morning. Around an inch fell overnight. Snow showers continue Thursday night and Friday.

It’ll be light, with around an inch of snow by evening. Another inch is possible by midnight. Lake-effect snow bands are possible, where 2″ to 3″ could fall in northern Mercer County. It’s a small chance, but a persistent band could give us a few inches here.

TEMPERATURES FALL & WINDS PICK UP:

Winds gusting up to 20 mph will drop wind chills into the -15° to -20° range for Friday. This won’t just be limited to the morning, expect dangerously cold weather through the day. Winds begin to weaken Saturday night, but air temperature continues to drop. So there could be dangerous cold into Sunday morning as well.

PATTERN CHANGE

The Arctic air will shift back north Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures will be moderate into the mid-20s Sunday and mid-30s Monday, but with a wintry mix.

