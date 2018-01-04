Student Athlete: John Ritter

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Springfield senior John Ritter is a top-notch kid, the kind of player you want on your team.

John is well-rounded on the court and in the classroom, earning him the honor of our 33 Student Athlete of the Week.

“I lead by example more than I do vocally because that’s always been trouble for me to vocalize how it was,” said Ritter. “So I’ve always been through my actions.”

John is a quiet, but confident leader at Springfield. He’s an All-Conference catcher on the diamond and a scrappy, senior captain on the basketball team. This season, John leads the Tigers with 17 points and 9 rebounds per game.

“Getting the board really and helping the team to move around,” said Ritter on his role with the Tigers. “We gotta communicate a lot, and you gotta be physical, especially, and that’s one of the things that I’ve always been good at, coming up is being physical, going for the ball. Always giving a 100 percent, the whole time.”

John comes from an athletic family and credits them for pushing him to new heights. In fact, John’s older sister Mary was 33 Student Athlete of the Week herself back in 2014.

“It’s always been hard to follow in her footsteps because she’s more academically inclined than I am,” he said. “To be able to follow in her footsteps in the path of this, it means a lot.”

Don’t let John fool you, he’s a great student himself, ranking in the top 15 of his class with a 3.8 GPA. He’s also a member of National Honor Society.

“Sports really push me to make sure I keep good grades. Because not only with school-wise, my parents of course threat, if I don’t keep my grades up, of course, sports would be a thing that I couldn’t do. I’m excited that I get to move on to the next level and go to college.”