Youngstown teen sentenced to prison for pair of armed robberies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A 17-year-old Youngstown boy was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a pair of armed robberies in 2016.

Prosecutors said Bunch was just 16 when he committed his crimes.

Police connected Dae-Sean Bunch with the shooting of 20-year-old Edthaniel Tarver, of Liberty. Tarver was shot in a vehicle on Parkcliff Avenue off of Glenwood Avenue in December 2016.

Tarver survived, but the shooting left him paralyzed.

In court, Bunch’s lawyer said his client was “young and dumb” at the time.