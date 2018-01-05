Boardman Park opens free outdoor skating rink

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – An outdoor ice skating rink opened in Boardman Park on Thursday.

The rink is located adjacent to the parking lot at the Southern Boulevard entrance.

There are even benches and a fire pit next to the rink.

Public skating is free and unsupervised. Skate rentals are not provided.

The rink is open seven days a week:

Non-contact hockey — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open skating — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Non-contact hockey — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open skating — 6 to 9 p.m. (Monday through Thursday and Sunday) and 6 to 10 p.m. (Friday and Saturday)

If there are no hockey players on the rink during their designated times, open skating will be permitted.

Hockey players must use approved equipment, including certified helmets and faceguards. Goals are not provided.

Skating is only allowed when ice conditions are safe. There’s a sign in front of the rink to let people know when it’s safe to skate.