Crash involving ambulance in Youngstown injures crew member

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An ambulance crashed into a guardrail in Youngstown on Friday morning, leaving a crew member with “significant” head injuries, according to a trooper at the scene.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 in Youngstown. The Clemente Ambulance Services vehicle hit the guardrail just before the southbound exit of the Belle Vista exit.

The ambulance service is based in Struthers.

A Highway Patrol trooper at the scene said the driver indicated that he hit a patch of ice.

The Youngstown Police Department is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.