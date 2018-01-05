Harding grad James Daniels heading to NFL Draft

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren Harding graduate and Iowa standout James Daniels has officially announced this intention to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

The former Raider made the announcement on Instagram.

“My decision to attend the University of Iowa has been the best decision of my life,” Daniels said in the Instagram post. “I have had an incredible college experience with memories I will always cherish. I am grateful for my UI family and the connections that will last a lifetime.”

Daniels joined the Hawkeyes as a four-star recruit. The 20-year old is considered one of the top centers in the upcoming draft class.

The 6-4, 290-pounder started at center in all 12 games in which he played in 2017, missing the season opener due to injury. Daniels started 11 games at center in 2016, missing two contests due to injury. He played in all 14 games as a true freshman in 2015, with two starts.

His resume includes honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition this season. He was a third-team selection as a sophomore. Daniels was named to Rimington Award and Outland Trophy preseason watch lists and earned academic all-Big Ten honors this season.

Daniels recently received a favorable grade from the draft advisory board, which projects him as a first or second-round pick.

The NFL Draft runs April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.