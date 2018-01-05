In surprise move, Wellsville murder defendant withdraws guilty plea

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – It wasn’t expected, but murder suspect Terry Brown put off his scheduled sentencing on Friday after his lawyer filed a last-minute request to withdraw his guilty plea.

Brown, along with his girlfriend Alicia Rogenski, both pleaded guilty last October to the shooting death and dismemberment of Scottie Johnson. Johnson had been staying with the couple in Wellsville.

Prosecutors claim the victim was killed over drugs and money.

Friday morning in court, the defendant and his lawyer didn’t give a reason as to why they decided to withdraw the plea, confusing prosecutors.

“At this point, we have nothing more than just a blanket statement,” said Assistant Columbiana County Prosecutor Tammy Riley Jones.

Brown’s lawyer, Jennifer Gorby, told the judge that her client would provide a written explanation.

While the judge will hold a hearing later this month so Brown can explain his reasoning, he agreed to delay Rogenski’s sentencing. That didn’t sit well with Rogenski, who left in tears.

“Whatever happens with his case is of complete inconsequence to her, and we were ready and prepared. She was ready and prepared,” said Attorney Kelly Linger.

While Johnson’s family — who drove down from Cleveland for the hearing — left disappointed, prosecutors said they believe the case will still be resolved.

“I told the family that I’m confident. I think the law is on our side,” said Assistant Columbiana County Prosecutor John Gamble.

For now, both defendants remain in the Columbiana County Jail.