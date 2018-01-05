Indoor activities for the kids until Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – KIDS ARE HOME, BUT GO OUTSIDE WITH CAUTION: With wind chills -10° to -20°, this is not the typical “snow day.

We did get 3 and a half inches of snow in Trumbull County Thursday, but the sledding hill can wait. Coming off of the holiday break, kids and parents with cabin fever should hit the movie theater, the trampoline park or the community gym to burn off some of that energy.

SAFE TO COME OUT? Sunday will be a better day to get outdoors. Air temperatures Sunday are in the mid-20s. Boardman Park also opened a free outdoor ice rink. The sledding hills will be more crowded, and wind chills will be in the positive single digits.

FRIDAY: High only around 6° with wind chills -15° to -20° Light snow with light accumulation

FRIDAY NIGHT: Low dropping to -4°, wind chill -15 to -25° into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: We have a cold day with a high in the upper single digits. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the morning and early afternoon.

BROWNS FANS: Similar conditions for the die-hard fans that wish to be part of the BROWNS PARADE Saturday at noon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cold with partly cloudy skies. -8°. Winds will be light but still will be cold enough to keep the wind chills -15° or colder.

SUNDAY: After a cold morning, the arctic air starts to retreat North, bringing temperatures up to the low to mid-20s.

