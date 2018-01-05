Man accuses Liberty woman of hitting him with sledgehammer

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A Liberty woman is facing charges, accused of hitting a man in the head with a sledgehammer.

Liberty police were called to a home on Northgate Avenue on December 13 for a reported fight but said the victim left before officers arrived.

Five days later, the reported victim came to the police station to file a report.

He said 19-year-old Armani Wainwright poured bleach on him after an argument. He said she then grabbed the handle of a sledgehammer, hitting him in the head with it.

The man told police that he was bleeding and called police but said he wanted to get away from Wainwright. A friend picked him up and took him to a motel in Warren, where he said he passed out due to the head injury.

He said when he woke up, he decided to go to the hospital, getting staples in his head for the injury.

He told police that he didn’t report the incident until December 18 because he wasn’t able to travel from Warren to Liberty.

Wainwright was arrested on an aggravated assault charge on Wednesday.

During a court hearing on Thursday, bond was set at $10,000, and she was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim. A preliminary hearing was set for January 10.

According to jail records, the reported victim has several past domestic violence charges.