Mercer County barn fire kills cat, pig, two dogs

HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A fire destroyed a Hempfield Township barn as firefighters battled the cold weather to save the animals inside.

A cat, potbellied pig and two dogs all died. Another barn nearby, which contained chickens, wasn’t harmed.

The barn on Donation Road is owned by Fred Favorite, who wasn’t there when it caught fire. A man driving by saw the fire and stopped.

He was able to save one barn cat.

Even though he lost some of his animals, Favorite said it could have been a lot worse.

Hempfield Fire Chief David King said it was a tough battle with a tragic loss.

“It’s short manpower and the obvious temperature of zero, one above zero out. So, as you can see, everything is turning to ice, and we’re in the country, so there is no available hydrant to get any water, so we have to have all of the tankers go back into Greenville and get water out of a hydrant,” he said.

Chief King said it appears that the fire was accidental so there will be no further investigation.