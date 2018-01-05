Speed restored on I-80, I-79 in Mercer County

OIL CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – The speed limits on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties and Interstate 79 in Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties have been restored.

PennDOT reduced the speed limits on Friday morning due to severe weather. It was restored around 3 p.m. Friday.

The department also asks drivers to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.