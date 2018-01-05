Warren man sentenced for kicking, killing puppy

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man who kicked and killed a puppy was sentenced to probation on Thursday.

Maurice Brown will be on community control for five years, during which time he has to complete the NorthEast Ohio Community Alternative Program (NEOCAP). Part of that includes attending mental health and anger management counseling.

Police said Brown kicked a 6-week-old chocolate Lab outside of a home on N. Feederle Street on May 21, causing the animal’s death.

In a 911 call from the incident, the puppy’s owner — Amanda Clay — said Brown “kicked him really hard,” saying the dog “flew from my house to the street.”

Clay was dating Brown’s brother at the time, and she had Brown had argued before the incident.

Clay told WKBN earlier this year that the dog’s neck was broken.

Brown faced a felony charge under Goddard’s Law, which makes abuse to a companion animal a felony.

Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.