BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Alexis Hughes paces Western Reserve by Rootstown, 74-41, with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Alyssa Serensky added 15 points while Laura Sigworth and Kennedy Miller each had 10 points apiece. Sigworth also hauled down 14 boards.

Kasidy Smith led the Rovers with 12 points. Their senior point guard Torrie Harris closed out her night with 7 points.

Reserve will face Sebring on Monday at 6 pm (varsity only). On Wednesday, the Lady Rovers will visit Mogadore.