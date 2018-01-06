The BIG weather question – will we warm up?

WIND CHILL ADVISORY CONTINUES

The entire Valley- Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties are all under a wind chill advisory until Sunday morning at 10 am.

Wind chills will be between 0 and 15 below zero. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur in just 30 minutes if precautions aren’t taken.

THE MOMENT WE’VE WAITED FOR-WARMER AIR!

Temperatures tonight will be, once again, in the negative single digits.

BUT here comes the big switch – tonight is the last night for negative temperatures and even single digits until next weekend.

The climb starts tomorrow – a high of 23.

To see an hourly forecast and the current 7-Day forecast, CLICK HERE.

KEEPING AN EYE ON THE NEXT SYSTEM

The next batch of snow will arrive Monday. This is not lake effect and won’t limit itself to the snowbelt. The above forecast video shows when the snow will hit and how much you can expect. Look for slick roads and some travel troubles with it!

For an hour-by-hour breakdown of this storm, click “play” on the video above.