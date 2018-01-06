YO Police: Burglar claims he was at home grabbing belongings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two officers arrived at the 500 block of W. Chalmers at 2:40 p.m. on January 5.

Officers said the front door was open, despite the cold temperatures. They were met at the door by the victim who reported a man, Michael Arroyo, age 18, had come to the home uninvited and kicked in the door.

Arroyo said he had come home to grab some of his belongings.

According to police, the victim told officers he did not live with her.

Officers separated the two parties. Arroyo tried to run away from one of the officers. Who said one of them took him to the ground, handcuffed him and placed him into a the police car.

According to police, as Arroyo was being taken to the Mahoning County Justice Center, he told the officer, “I don’t stay nowhere — I be everywhere. My mom been put me out.”

The victim was given a report receipt and was advised a report would be made.

Arroyo has been charged with Burglary and Obstructing Official Business.

His court date is January 8.

According to the officers, a significant amount of damage to the front door — the wooden frame was split and wouldn’t close or lock.