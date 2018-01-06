Youngstown Police: Intoxicated man assaults officer at WRTA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On January 1 at 3:10 p.m. an officer working at the WRTA/Greyhound Bus Station arrested Todd Boster, age 51.

According to police, Boster was intoxicated and was threatening passengers, as well as the security guard, at the bus station. The officer told him to leave and not come back.

While leaving, he was told by police to continue walking. He replied, “You ain’t gonna do nothing boy!”

According to police, the officer advised Boster that he would be arrested for Criminal Trespassing if he did not leave the bus station.

Police said that when Boster left the station, heading east on West Federal Street, the officer was informed that he had told the security guard, “Ain’t nobody, I’ll f*** you up. I’m getting on,” — referring to the bus.

The officer was also told that Boster almost got into a fight with another individual before leaving.

According to police, Boster returned to the WRTA station around 3:50. He was advised by the officer to leave before engaging with anyone.

The officer said he then asked Boster to stand up and place his hands behind his back. Boster then said he would leave WRTA, but the officer had already placed him under arrest.

Police said Boster began to walk away from the officer, and the officer had to take him down by force.

After being taken down, the officer said Boster began yelling, “You ain’t s***. Get off me boy,” he then resisted being put in handcuffs.

Two more officers were then called to the scene.

According to the officers, Boster was in handcuffs and being walked to the police car. He began kneeing one of the officers while shouting, “You ain’t gonna do nothing boy!”

After sitting inside the vehicle, officers said Boster attempted to stop the door from shutting by wedging his foot in the hinge.

Boster refused to give officers his name. The initial officer said his bus pass was found, identifying him.

Boster was transported to Mahoning County jail for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and assault of a police officer.

He was later transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital because he was refused care by the jail nurse. After being treated for minor facial scrapes, he was returned to the jail.